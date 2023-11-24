YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth gives his verdict on the Leeds United players’ performances during their 1-1 draw against Rotherham United.
Leeds’ early goal at the New York Stadium, courtesy of Crysencio Summerville in the seventh minute, was cancelled out on the stroke of half-time as Hakeem Odoffin swept in an equaliser against the run of play. The away side had dominated the game from the first minute but sloppily surrendered their advantage during the one minute of added-on time at the end of the first half.
The Whites toiled during the second half searching for a winner and thought they’d found it through substitute Jaidon Anthony late on, but Patrick Bamford was flagged offside in the build-up to the goal, much to the disappointment of the 2,000-or-so travelling fans.
Illan Meslier made a handful of saves to ensure Leeds left South Yorkshire with a point to their names, but having taken the lead, there is a real sense that this game was a missed opportunity. Player ratings here.
1. Leeds United player ratings
Pascal Struijk, Ethan Ampadu and Ian Poveda of Leeds United react to a missed opportunity. Photo: George Wood
2. Illan Meslier - 7/10
Wasn't kept busy by any stretch but made a couple of necessary stops. The goal was down to his outfield team-mates, a handful of them failing to clear. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Archie Gray - 6/10
Couldn't play forward often enough and wasn't quite as sharp as he has been. One of those guilty of not clearing the ball for the Rotherham equaliser. Photo: Simon Marper
4. Joe Rodon - 6/10
Like Gray he got in a bit of a muddle for the Rotherham goal. Wasn't troubled by much else. Looked frustrated at Leeds' struggles to play forward at times. Photo: Simon Marper
5. Liam Cooper - 6/10
Did well in the air, first half in particular, winning plenty of battles. Couldn't snuff out the threat for the goal and was bypassed a couple of times. Photo: George Wood
6. Junior Firpo - 5/10
First touch was heavy on occasion. Slow to get back for the attack that led to Rotherham's equaliser. Couldn't make the attacking contribution he's capable of. Photo: Bruce Rollinson