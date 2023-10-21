YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth offers his verdict on the Leeds United players’ performances this afternoon.

A Crysencio Summerville-inspired turnaround at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon made for jubilant scenes in a soggy, drenched away end as Leeds turned a two-goal deficit at half-time into a 3-2 victory. Daniel Farke has enjoyed many a success in Norfolk, but few will taste as sweet as the Whites’ third win in-a-row at his former employers.

Shane Duffy’s header within the first five minutes opened the scoring for the hosts before Gabriel Sara’s brilliant solo effort ensured the Canaries went in two goals up at the break.

Midway through the second half, Georginio Rutter’s ball into Daniel James’ path resulted in the Welsh winger’s cross-stroke-shot finding the back of the net via Norwich defender Duffy. Then, it was the turn of Dutchman Summerville to turn the game on its head, first levelling proceedings with a curled effort from a quickly-taken Leeds corner.

As Leeds probed for a winner, it could be none other than the lightning quick wide-man, who had dazzled throughout the contest, to score the game’s decisive goal. Speeding away down the left after a Norwich set-play was cleared, he elected not to rely on the supporting cast streaming up alongside him, instead going alone and bending one into the bottom corner to seal a famous victory on the road.

Here are the player ratings from today’s fixture.

Illan Meslier Lacked protection for both goals, defending was at fault. Some nice bits of distribution and a couple of big saves. 6/10

Archie Gray Struggled in the first half against a tricky, pacy winger. Looked knackered by the hour but stayed in it and was still there putting tackles in during stoppage time. Gutsy, if not always comfortable. 5/10

Joe Rodon Some wobbly moments in the first half up against Idah. Dug in during the second half. 6/10