Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings and match gallery as referee slammed in stalemate
Leeds United hosted Aston Villa at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon. Here are chief football writer Graham Smyth’s full-time player ratings
Leeds United and Aston Villa contested a fractious and fragmented affair at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon as the Whites played out a stalemate in front of a testy crowd.
The Whites had waited 29 days for a return to action and were treated to an ugly contest between the two mid-table sides.
United’s first-half display was punctuated by several fouls awarded by referee Stuart Attwell who blew for no fewer than 18 fouls in the opening 45 minutes.
Goalless at the break, the complexion of the game changed considerably after Attwell decided to show Luis Sinisterra a second yellow card shortly after the restart.
Leeds’ attacking threat dissipated and Villa grew in confidence with their man advantage but failed to make it show.
