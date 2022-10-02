Leeds United and Aston Villa contested a fractious and fragmented affair at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon as the Whites played out a stalemate in front of a testy crowd.

The Whites had waited 29 days for a return to action and were treated to an ugly contest between the two mid-table sides.

United’s first-half display was punctuated by several fouls awarded by referee Stuart Attwell who blew for no fewer than 18 fouls in the opening 45 minutes.

Goalless at the break, the complexion of the game changed considerably after Attwell decided to show Luis Sinisterra a second yellow card shortly after the restart.

Leeds’ attacking threat dissipated and Villa grew in confidence with their man advantage but failed to make it show.

Here are Graham Smyth’s full-time player ratings, including a verdict on referee Stuart Attwell.

Illan Meslier - 6 A few shaky first half moments in the air and one or two in the second. Made some big saves at important times, though. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Rasmus Kristensen - 6 Some poor first half passes and moments where he was caught out, against very good attackers. Stuck in there, though. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liam Cooper - 7 Given a difficult first half by Watkins, had a good battle. Some important second half blocks and clearances. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Robin Koch - 7 Quietly effective in the first half and second half. Battled on despite a head knock. A man in solid form. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)