Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings and match gallery as Newcastle held and two get 4s

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth gives his verdict on the Leeds United players who featured in this afternoon’s goalless draw versus Newcastle

By Graham Smyth
14 minutes ago

Leeds United held firm to deny Newcastle the opportunity to see out 2022 on a high, by securing a 0-0 draw in the north east on Saturday afternoon. The Whites created little in the hosts’ penalty area but defended their own ferociously, particularly during the second half when torrential conditions and a Newcastle onslaught threatened to rain on the travelling fans’ New Year’s Eve parade.

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth has scored each of the Leeds players today and given the following verdict.

1. Illan Meslier - 8

Made some big saves, took some big catches, was generally solid and commanding under big pressure (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

2. Luke Ayling - 4

Had a difficult time of it, in and out of possession in the first half. Joelinton gave him a serious problem. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Photo: George Wood

3. Liam Cooper - 6

Won headers, fought hard. Better in the second half than the first. Plenty of leadership. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

4. Robin Koch - 6

Wasn't comfortable at all in the first half but dug in for the second half and battled (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Photo: George Wood

