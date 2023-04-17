Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings and match gallery as Liverpool inflict record defeat amid several 3s
YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth offers his verdict on the performances of Leeds United’s players after this evening’s heavy Premier League defeat by Liverpool
Leeds United shipped six goals at home eight days on from their most recent humbling by Crystal Palace, as Liverpool ran riot at Elland Road on Monday night. The Whites were comfortably beaten as Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota scored two apiece, after Leeds transfer target once-upon-a-time Cody Gakpo had opened the scoring in somewhat controversial fashion.
Trent Alexander-Arnold appeared to handle the ball in the build-up to Liverpool’s opener. Ultimately the perceived infraction had little influence on the final scoreline as Leeds surrendered just as they did on Easter Sunday.
Luis Sinisterra offered Whites fans a semblance of hope at the beginning of the second half, robbing Ibrahima Konate and lifting the ball delicately over Alisson. But, before long, Liverpool were back in front, surging into a three, four and then five-goal lead as home supporters flocked to the exits.
Substitute Darwin Nunez added a sixth late into the game to inflict Leeds’ worst home defeat in Premier League history.
Here are the YEP’s full-time player ratings.