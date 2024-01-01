Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings and gallery vs Birmingham City as defender top scores with 9/10
YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth offers his verdict on the players’ performances from Leeds United’s New Year’s Day encounter with Wayne Rooney’s Birmingham City.
Leeds United saw off the challenge Birmingham City posed on New Year’s Day in comprehensive fashion as Wayne Rooney’s Blues were beaten 3-0 by Daniel Farke’s side. United got back to winning ways after back-to-back losses against Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion to close out 2023.
It was an afternoon in which promotion rivals Ipswich Town and Southampton both dropped points, drawing against Stoke City and Norwich City, respectively.
Here are the YEP’s full-time player ratings from a still-unbeaten Leeds United at Elland Road.
