Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings and gallery vs Birmingham City as defender top scores with 9/10

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth offers his verdict on the players’ performances from Leeds United’s New Year’s Day encounter with Wayne Rooney’s Birmingham City.
By Graham Smyth
Published 1st Jan 2024, 17:22 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 17:38 GMT

Leeds United saw off the challenge Birmingham City posed on New Year’s Day in comprehensive fashion as Wayne Rooney’s Blues were beaten 3-0 by Daniel Farke’s side. United got back to winning ways after back-to-back losses against Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion to close out 2023.

It was an afternoon in which promotion rivals Ipswich Town and Southampton both dropped points, drawing against Stoke City and Norwich City, respectively.

Here are the YEP’s full-time player ratings from a still-unbeaten Leeds United at Elland Road.

Made the one save that was required of him and made it well. Kicking was a bit hit and miss at times.

1. Kris Klaesson - 7/10

A dangerous second half giveaway aside he was solid on the right flank of Farke's defence. Some nice work going forward as Birmingham wilted.

2. Archie Gray - 7/10

Bypassed once in the first half, albeit with a suspicion of offside, but read the game very well, passed the ball well and won his headers.

3. Liam Cooper - 8/10

Composed, strong and smart with the ball. Difficult to think of anything he did wrong. Looked like a man completely in control.

4. Joe Rodon - 9/10

The left-back started the game well enough and although the opening 15 minutes were pretty sedate he was well involved.

5. Sam Byram - N/A

Did the dirty work well to keep Leeds in control and snuff out Birmingham possession. Was good in possession and unlucky not to score.

6. Ethan Ampadu - 8/10

