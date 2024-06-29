Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Recent reports have seen Brentford linked with interest in Leeds United’s Archie Gray

Premier League side Brentford have now entered the race to sign Leeds United’s Archie Gray, with the club making an enquiry today, according the Yorkshire Evening Post's Graham Smyth. Gray has been linked to a raft of top flight teams this summer with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund said to be monitoring the teenager's situation with great interest.

However, recent reports have seen Brentford named as a potential suitor for Gray, with the suggestion being that the Bees are one of the many clubs eyeing up an approach. It's a move that would see him given the chance to test himself in the Premier League for the first time in his career with game time more likely than at any of the more elite clubs, it’s fair to say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's not one that appears imminent, with the YEP’s chief football writer confirming that nothing is ‘set in stone’, but the Bees have at least asked the question. Providing an update on Gray and his future, Smyth said: “Leeds saying there has now been an 'enquiry' from Brentford but nothing is set in stone...”

On the youngster’s situation he added: "49ers Enterprises have got to be so careful. If he's sold and there's any sense that it wasn't a move too good for Gray himself to turn down, it won't play well

"He's the crown jewel. Players like him, with the ability and maturity he has, just don't come around very often. So if you're to sell him then it can only be out of necessity or because it's the right thing for both club and player. Given his family name this one is so delicate."

The high levels of interest come on the back of what was a remarkable breakthrough campaign for Gray at Elland Road. The midfielder made his senior debut for the Whites on the opening day of the season against Cardiff City and despite his tender age, he went on to make a total of 52 appearances in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad