Leeds United were beaten by Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon, putting an end to a six-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

Graham Potter’s side managed to nullify Leeds’ attackers, including Rodrigo who prior to kick-off was the Premier League’s top goalscorer.

A well-taken Pascal Gross strike made all the difference on the south coast as Jesse Marsch took particular issue with the officiating of Michael Salisbury – who was in charge of just his second Premier League fixture.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United, is shown a yellow card during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United at American Express Community Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

The American was cautioned for his touchline antics during the second half, but the head coach had been bubbling away throughout the game, watching as three of his players were shown yellow cards during the opening 45 minutes.

Frustrated, Marsch hurled the ball into the turf at a break in play, which prompted jeers from the home crowd and Salisbury to reach for his pocket.

Marsch’s sarcastic clapping whipped up the home support even more, who took great delight in seeing the Leeds man reprimanded.

Speaking after the match, Brighton manager Graham Potter offered his opinion on the incidents involving Marsch and the officiating team.

"I don't pay too much attention to what happens in the opposite technical area,” Potter insisted. “That's for them to be how they think they should be, and I have full respect for that. Everyone has to act how they want to act.

"I've said, huge respect for Jesse March he’s a top coach and he's had a fantastic career.

“The referee was fine, no real opinion on the referee again, I don't concern myself too much with him I can't control his performance, I’m too worried about my team,” he added.

Potter also offered his thoughts on the game, which took his side onto ten points from four matches.

"First off, really strong performance. [We were] The better team, created some opportunities, restricted them to not too many - can't think of any. And we had some opportunities to score ourselves.

"Disappointed not to go in ahead at half-time but credit to the boys, they start the second half well and got the goal.”

Potter also commended Leeds' performance, suggesting his Brighton side had to work for the eventual result due to the intensity Leeds applied themselves with in the second half.