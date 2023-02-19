Graeme Souness considers whether Leeds United will survive and issues doubts about Whites rivals

Leeds plummeted into the Premier League’s relegation zone through Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Everton on a day when basement scrappers Bournemouth and Southampton also recorded victories against Wolves and Chelsea respectively.

Nottingham Forest also bagged a 1-1 draw at home to Manchester City but Souness insisted that Saturday’s results had not altered his opinion on matters at the bottom of the table, even though the Liverpool legend admitted that he was no longer sure about a Leeds side who he thought would get safe.

Souness gave his thoughts on the relegation scrap following West Ham’s 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotpsur on Sunday which left the Irons in the drop zone but Souness believes the Irons are one side that will avoid the drop.

SURVIVAL ASSESSMENT: From Graeme Souness, right, and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, left. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

"Every time we're on we're asked to make comments on the bottom and the top and it's so up and down,” said Souness on Sky Sports. "You look at Southampton winning at Chelsea when they shouldn't have won. They probably had a bit of luck, there's a bit of luck with the saves that their goalkeeper made and the ridiculously poor finish of Chelsea. The same with Man City at Nottingham Forest.

"For me, looking at that, I was looking at the quality of the squad and then injuries which we are second guessing but the quality of West Ham's squad tells me that they are going to get out of it. I think I look at Leeds and I am not sure any more. I thought they would have got themselves out of it.

"Bournemouth, my team where I live, I worry about them, Wolves are alarming me, after a couple of results they go and lose to Bournemouth. I think West Ham will be okay. They'll be okay."

Former Whites star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was also asked how many teams he thought were still not yet safe.