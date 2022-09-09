Government issues advice to Premier League ahead of Leeds United v Nottingham Forest decision
The Government has advised the Premier League ‘there is no obligation’ to postpone fixtures this weekend and has left the decision to the organisation’s discretion
The decision over whether Leeds United’s fixture with Nottingham Forest can still go ahead next Monday following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be left with the Premier League.
Government advice states: "There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the National Mourning period. This is at the discretion of individual organisations.
"As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral. They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely at the discretion of individual organisations."
Leeds’ Under-21 fixture against West Bromwich Albion this evening has already been postponed as a mark of respect, along with Norwich City’s game against Burnley in the Championship scheduled for tonight.
Many other sporting events on Friday, September 9 have also been cancelled.
The Premier League are set to make a decision on this weekend’s fixtures by lunchtime on Friday.
In addition, the National Mourning guidance states: “If sporting fixtures or events are planned for the day of the State Funeral, organisations may want to adjust the event timings so they do not clash with the timings of the funeral service and associated processions.
“As a mark of respect, and in keeping with the tone of National Mourning, organisers may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem at the start of events or sporting fixtures, and players may wish to wear black armbands.”