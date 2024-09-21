Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United and Cardiff City will pay tribute to Sol Bamba in today's fixture in South Wales and that absolutely firmly puts everything into perspective, writes DAVID PRUTTON

The fella that I worked with several times was just a wonderful human being, warm, kind, considerate, with a personality as big as the frame of the man. He was just an absolute diamond of a fella who has quite obviously and tragically gone way too soon. It makes us all question our mortality.

The fact that he has not even made 40 years of age is genuinely shocking, especially for men of a similar age and generation and ilk. My thoughts are obviously and instantly with his family and his and his friends.

I would presume, given how fiercely proud Leeds and Cardiff are, that there will be a really emotive sense of remembrance for a player that because of the way that he approached playing football, is fondly remembered for whoever he put the shirt on before because he cared.

'DIAMOND': Former Leeds United and Cardiff City favourite Sol Bamba. Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

He worked his socks off and he accentuated his positives. I saw a game where he played holding midfield for Cardiff against Leeds at Cardiff and he was brilliant, absolutely brilliant. We got a team sheet and we were thinking ‘crikey, I wouldn't have put Sol in there’ but he was just wonderful and did the job to perfection. That was one of the standout memories.

Then in the last couple of seasons I had the chance to have him in the studio and he was just wonderful. He had his little idiosyncrasies and use of language given obviously that English wasn't his first language and it was just really, really endearing. It's awful that he is no longer with us. I was genuinely shocked when I read the news and he will rightly be remembered at today's game which is a big game.

Cardiff are struggling and their manager Erol Bulut is struggling. When you see a manager in that position, you do fear for him. But it's also a big game for Leeds and if they've got any aspirations or firm ambitions of taking the division by storm they've got to win this one and Leeds should have too much for them.

They have got to beat them - a team that has one point and Leeds have to react from the Burnley game. There may be question marks on the back of the Burnley game but any team worth their promotional salt has got to go there and comprehensively turn them over I think.

I just sincerely hope, without sounding too twee, that the game is played in the spirit of Sol. Give it everything, go at each other, be physical, be commanding, be demanding of your teammates and yourself, and emerge with a smile on your face. That's hopefully what the game brings.