Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson has highlighted the positive side of his former side missing out on the playoffs. The Whites lost at home to Southampton on the final day, but the defeat didn’t matter anyway, with Ipswich Town securing promotion to the Premier League by taking care of business at home to Huddersfield Town, as expected.

Daniel Farke’s men have led the automatic promotion chase at times, but they blew a number of opportunities down the final stretch and will have to settle for a place in the playoffs as a result. A two-legged semi-final with Norwich City now stands in the way of Leeds and a Wembley play-off final against one of Southampton or West Brom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Playoffs have not been kind to Leeds in the past, but it’s now the only remaining route the Whites have to the Premier League, and they must dust themselves down quickly after missing out on automatic promotion. The first leg is just over a week away, and former Leeds boss Grayson says there is little to moan about, with Farke’s men still having a big opportunity to get themselves back into the top flight.

“You are now finishing third, you've got the opportunity to get into the Premier League,” he told BBC Sport. “Would you have took that at the start of the season? Absolutely.