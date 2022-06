Despite being the wrong side of 30 when signing from Manchester United in March 1989, the Scot enjoyed a remarkable new lease of life. Strachan turned out to be everything manager Howard Wilkinson and the Elland Road faithful could have hoped for and so much more. He went on to make 245 appearances and play a leading role in the club’s revival. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook