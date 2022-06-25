Gordon Strachan: Fans memories of a captain fantastic

Gordan Strachan pictured during the Rumbelows Cup fifth round clash against Manchester United at Elland Road in January 1992.

Gordon Strachan remains the only Leeds United skipper to have lifted both the Second Division and First Division titles.

He was the signing whose revival of fortunes at Elland Road mirrored those of Leeds United as a club.

Despite being the wrong side of 30 when signing from Manchester United in March 1989, the Scot enjoyed a remarkable new lease of life.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strachan turned out to be everything manager Howard Wilkinson and the Elland Road faithful could have hoped for and so much more.

He went on to make 245 appearances and play a leading role in the club’s revival.

Together with the lifting of the Second and First Division titles, Strachan was named Footballer of the Year while at Leeds and won an international recall.

Your YEP has asked the Elland Road faithful to share memories of a captain whose contribution to the cause will never be forgotten.

Responses included:

LUFC is Life (@Carlianleeds) - "I had my dad on the phone, Strachan was nearby, I asked him to say hello to my dad, holding the phone out….. he looked all over the place to find my dad and he said hello anyway. I pointed out he’s on the phone, not behind you so he took the call with a blush."

Neil Murphy (@Murphmeister) - "Leicester at home. He made it all happen with that goal. He’s a hero."

DeanLUFC (@DeanLUFC1) - "His signing changed the whole mindset of the club. Definitely one of the greatest signings in our history. A true Leeds legend."

Jay Powell - "1991. Sunderland at home. I was mascot. The little man wouldn't give me his autograph till after game said it was bad luck. Turns out we hammered them 5-0 so he must have been right."

Christopher Smith - "For me one of the enduring images of Gordon is him scoring a goal and then going to sit on the advertising boards, folded arms celebrating. Oh yeah."

Simon Birch - "Undoubtedly his performance against Leicester in 1990 when united needed to win to stay on track for promotion, but their heads had dropped after Mcallister had equalised for Leicester. I was in the crowd and saw Strachan go around the pitch, speaking to every Leeds player, mentally and physically lifting Leeds players before going on himself to score the winner. A true captain."

Peter Umpleby - "Part of one of the best midfield in Europe at the time with Batty, McAllister and Speed."

Darren Vaines - "My all time best!! And that's a big call."

Andrew Worrell - "I loved the goal against Oldham at home, when the ball got stuck in the corner of the posts. The wee man was a genius."

Richard Brighton - "Leicester City at home. 'Have you ever seen a better goal , have you ever seen one better timed?' Was at the game and it was brilliant but have watched the rerun thousands of times."

Gordon Turner - "After we won the league I took my other half out to celebrate with a meal at Ike's in Leeds. Gordon was there with all the young lads who hadn't been involved treating them to a meal to say thank you. What a gesture when he could have been anywhere else."

Ryan Tallent - "Favourite ever Leeds player. He was just class."

Andy Cornier - "What a leader and player. I think we got the best from him."

Jon Ashworth - "He always took really quick free kicks before teams were prepared. Clever . Smashed one in v Stuttgart top corner."