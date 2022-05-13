Third-bottom Leeds will be relegated if they fail to pick up another point from their last two games but Brighton are fractional favourites for Sunday's showdown at LS11 (kick-off 2pm).

Graham Potter's visitors are generally no bigger than 13-8 but there are quotes of 7-4 available about Leeds, even though some firms have the two sides as joint-favourites.

The draw is on offer at 13-5 and Brighton's Neal Maupay heads the first goal scorer list at 11-2, closely followed by Patrick Bamford at 13-2 as news is awaited on whether he will be fit enough to feature.

MARKET LEADER: Brighton's Neal Maupay, above, is favourite to score first in Sunday's showdown against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Whites duo Joe Gelhardt and Rodrigo are both 15-2 to score first, closely followed by winger-turned-right back Raphinha at 38-5.

With Dan James suspended, Sam Greenwood (9s) and Jack Harrison (12s) are rated the next main Whites threats.

From a Seagulls perspective, very promising youngster Evan Ferguson is 15-2 to get the game's first goal, followed by Danny Welbeck (8s), Alexis Mac Allister (17-2), Leandro Trossard (10s) and Jeremy Sarmiento (12s).

Adam Lallana (18s), Pascal Gross (20s), Moises Caicedo (22s) and Steven Alzate (22s) are next, followed by Shane Duffy (25s) and Solly March (25s).

As expected in a very tight betting market, a 1-1 draw is favourite in the correct score betting and by a considerable margin at 6-1

Four separate outcomes are then on offer at 10s, both a 1-0 and 2-1 win for either side.

The good news for Leeds is that Tottenham are firmly expected to beat United's relegation rivals Burnley in Sunday's 12pm kick-off in north London.

Spurs are 4-11 with Burnley 9s and the draw 24-5.

Everton are at home to Brentford in a 4.30pm kick-off and the Toffees are strong favourites at 15-13.