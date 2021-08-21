'Good luck' - Sky Sports pundit urges Leeds United player to 'emulate' Tottenham star this season

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The Elland Road favourite hit 17 goals in 38 appearances over the course of the Whites’ long-awaited return to the Premier League, but has faced questions over whether or not he can replicate that form in his sophomore campaign.

From Marcelo Bielsa’s perspective, his faith in the centre-forward was reiterated by the sealing of a new five-year deal earlier in the week, and Sherwood is of the opinion that he can continue to thrive – provided he looks to Tottenham talisman Kane as an example to follow.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday, he said: “He’s just go to try and emulate Harry Kane. I mean, good luck with it, but everyone wrote Harry off in his first season in the Premier League.

"It was ‘can he do it again?’, and he’s continued to do it.

"They’re a similar age, they’ve trod a similar path to get to where they are in the Premier League, and Bamford needs to continue scoring on a regular basis.

"He works hard for his side. He continues to play in the team because of what he gives the side as a whole, but he needs some support.

"He needs the guys to help him out.”