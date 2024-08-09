Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whites legend Eddie Gray has given his verdict on Archie Gray's exit and Leeds United's new promotion quest.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Gray is backing Leeds United’s players to “live up” to new season expectations amid a “disappointing” admission on the sale of great nephew Archie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whites legend Eddie’s former side will finally begin their 2024-25 Championship promotion quest with Saturday’s lunchtime hosting of newly-promoted Portsmouth but without the services of the latest Gray to dazzle on the pitch.

After a stellar breakthrough season at Leeds, 18-year-old Archie departed the Whites this summer in a £40m switch to Premier League side Tottenham. Speaking to Sky Sports, Gray admitted disappointment from a family perspective yet saluted the opportunity presented by the move for his great nephew.

Last season’s Championship player of the year Crysencio Summerville has also sealed a Premier League switch to West Ham United as part of a summer which has also seen midfielder Glen Kamara depart for Rennes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray, though, believes the players within United’s new-look squad can fulfil expectations in a season for which Leeds are firm favourites to win the division.

Asked about his former side’s prospects this season but with no Archie this time, Gray admitted: “It's disappointing from the family's point of view. It's a great move for Archie.

"He is playing in the Premier League, he's only young but it's good for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But for the season for us, you'd expect to be there. You look at the stadium, the crowd, the atmosphere at the stadium and the players have done well pre-season so they'll be looking forward to it.

"I know I'm looking forward to it and you expect Elland Road to be quite a difficult place for teams to come to this season because the expectation is always there.

"I think the players are good enough to live up to the expectations."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sizing up Saturday’s lunchtime visit of Pompey, Gray beamed: "It will be packed. It's packed all the time, that's the thing about it.

"It's a hard place for teams to come to. The atmosphere is electric and when the crowd starts singing Marching On Together before kick off, the hairs stand up on the back of your neck. I'll be signing it again tomorrow, definitely!"