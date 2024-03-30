Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here is the YEP’s take and some off-camera moments from the four-goal stalemate at Vicarage Road.

Good day

Mateo Joseph

STRIKER'S INSTINCT: From young Leeds United star Mateo Joseph, centre, pictured celebrating his equaliser at Watford. Photo by John Walton/PA Wire.

The Spanish forward only spent a cumulative quarter of an hour on the pitch across two appearances for club and country this week but managed to find the net on both occasions, each time in the right place at the crucial moment. That sort of striker's instinct could prove especially useful for Leeds during this Championship run-in and beyond.

Charlie Crew

Named on the bench for the first time, Daniel Farke admitted the young Welsh midfielder was a tad nervous but fully deserving of his place in the 20-man squad. The Leeds boss also suggested he would not have had any qualms if Crew's introduction had been necessitated by injury during the game, although that was not required. Wales U21 youngster Crew also has a familial connection to Watford and Vicarage Road so his inclusion on Good Friday will have been extra special.

Ilia Gruev

Conspicuous by his absence, Leeds' midfield didn't appear to tick as methodically as it has in recent months with the Bulgarian picking up loose balls, playing simple passes and thwarting opposition attacks. It's touch-and-go for him on Monday but Leeds' concessions from open play and Farke shuffling players around to accommodate for his absence meant his stock remains high, even without playing.

Bad day

Liam Cooper

Farke was left between a rock and a hard place with his team selection after Cooper played 90 minutes for Scotland in midweek having not featured regularly in the preceding weeks. The skipper looked rusty at Vicarage Road and was brought off on the hour mark, after which Leeds conceded no further shots or touches inside their penalty area.

Joel Piroe

Struggled to get up to the pace of the game after being brought on by Farke, losing the ball with his first two touches of the ball at a time when Leeds needed to show composure. To the naked eye, he didn't contribute too greatly to the late push for a winner either.

Off-camera moments

A pair of Leeds fans on the full London Overground service to Watford Junction singing 'We all dream of a team of Michael Browns...one Michael Brown, two Michael Browns, three Michael Browns, four Michael Browns...' and so on, all the way up to 100.

Ethan Ampadu gee-ing up the starting XI as they underwent their final warm-up drill, clapping vehemently and shouting words of encouragement.

Watford's groundsmen resisting the temptation to pass Leeds' balls back during the warm-up, forcing a member of the coaching staff to go and retrieve them instead.

Leeds fans teasing breakdancing Watford mascot Harry the Hornet with a chant calling the individual within the suit's character into question.

Watford 'keeper Daniel Bachmann's 'Gym Class Heroes' routine, performing a foam rolling exercise on the match-ball during a break in play as a teammate received treatment. The Hornets' skipper followed it up with a few stretches that wouldn't have looked out of place in an Eric Prydz music video.