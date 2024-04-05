Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United could be set for a huge promotion boost this weekend, according to one EFL pundit. The Whites are preparing to face playoff hopefuls Coventry City away from home, and there is some intriguing action elsewhere.

Leicester City should be confident of seeing off strugglers Birmingham City at home, but Ipswich Town face a much more complicated test. The Tractor Boys, who currently lead the league, make the short trip to Carrow Road to take on rivals Norwich City away from home.

Not only are derby clashes never straightforward, but Kieran McKenna’s men will also face a Canaries side who are pushing for a playoff finish, currently holding onto sixth spot. Norwich lost to Leicester last time out, but they can’t afford too many more slip-ups, with Coventry just four points behind with a game in hand, while other teams will also close in.

With both East Anglian teams having plenty to play for, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has backed a draw this weekend.

He said in his weekly predictions: "I cannot wait for this one at Carrow Road. In the reverse fixture Norwich were just trying to halt Ipswich's progress, but now they have a lot at stake themselves, and a proud record against their rivals to maintain. I think there will be goals and drama. 2-2."