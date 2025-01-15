Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson has joined Norwegian top flight side Viking FK on a reported three-year contract after leaving Danish club AGF Aarhus.

Klaesson returns to his homeland this month as Viking's newest signing following a spell in Denmark during which time he appeared on two occasions for Aarhus.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper, once tipped to challenge Illan Meslier for the No. 1 spot at Elland Road, left Leeds at the end of his contract last summer. He quickly signed a deal with Polish Ekstraklasa outfit Rakow Czestochowa but did not make an appearance for the top flight side after an alleged falling out with the head coach in relation to his physical fitness.

Klaesson subsequently terminated his deal in Eastern Europe and after a short period without a club, was announced at Aarhus. However, after just two appearances in cup competitions since the end of September, Klaesson is on the move again.

Viking confirmed the 'keeper's arrival on the morning of Wednesday, January 15 at the club's warm weather training camp in Spain. The Eliteserien club finished third in Norway's top flight during the 2024 season, which runs from March through to November.

Klaesson will have the opportunity to prove his candidacy as a first-choice goalkeeper once again over the coming months as Viking's 2025 campaign does not begin until the end of March.

"I see myself as a more mature footballer and have learned an incredible amount in recent years, which has helped me a lot. So I hope you will see a more mature goalkeeper compared to when I left the Eliteserien in 2021," the ex-Leeds stopper told Viking's club website.

"I have been through a lot and have had some great years abroad, and have had my challenges that most others also have when they travel abroad. I am just looking forward to it and do not see it as a negative at all to come back to Norway."

Sporting director and ex-Manchester United forward Erik Nevland said: "This is a player we have been working with for many months, and we have done a thorough process in connection with this transfer. We are getting a very good goalkeeper who is extremely motivated to come to Viking, and we are really looking forward to having him on the team."