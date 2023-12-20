Glen Kamara spells out Leeds United musts in battle with key Championship rival and 'approach'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Third-placed Leeds squandered a chance to trim the gap to second-placed Ipswich Town when held to a 1-1 draw in Saturday’s hosting of Coventry City and next face Ipswich in a top-of-the-table showdown at Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime.
Ipswich remain ten points ahead of Leeds in the Championship’s second automatic promotion place but Saturday’s contest represents a true six-pointer in which Leeds could slash the gap down to seven points with victory against their promotion rivals.
Speaking to LUTV, Kamara insisted that United’s approach to the contest would be no different to any other fixture but the midfielder said his side must be “hungry and ready” in their bid to take all three points.
"I feel like we are going to approach it like any other game,” said Kamara. "There are no easy games in this league so we have just got to be hungry and ready. Obviously they are above us and we want to go out there and pick up three points, at home especially."