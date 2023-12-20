Glen Kamara has outlined Leeds United musts in the club’s battle against a key Championship rival and Whites approach.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Third-placed Leeds squandered a chance to trim the gap to second-placed Ipswich Town when held to a 1-1 draw in Saturday’s hosting of Coventry City and next face Ipswich in a top-of-the-table showdown at Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime.

Ipswich remain ten points ahead of Leeds in the Championship’s second automatic promotion place but Saturday’s contest represents a true six-pointer in which Leeds could slash the gap down to seven points with victory against their promotion rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to LUTV, Kamara insisted that United’s approach to the contest would be no different to any other fixture but the midfielder said his side must be “hungry and ready” in their bid to take all three points.

WHITES REQUIREMENTS: Declared by Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara, above. Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images.