Glen Kamara provides his Leeds United and Rangers comparison verdict with admission and vow

Finland international midfielder Kamara ended four-and-a-half years with Scottish giants Rangers when joining the Whites last summer following United’s relegation from the Premier League. The move presented Kamara’s first taste of the Championship and the midfielder admits the challenge that English football's second tier presents cannot be compared to anything else that he has experienced before.

It’s a similar story when the Whites ace contemplates just where getting promoted with Leeds would rank in his very successful career. In four-and-a-half years at Rangers, Kamara helped the Ibrox giants to the 2020-21 SPL title as part of a stint that also featured Champions League football, a glorious run to the Europa League final and two runners-up medals in the League Cup.

The former SPL winner now has very realistic prospects of bagging more silverware with Leeds who are just three points behind Championship leaders Leicester City with just nine games left. Ultimately, admits Kamara, finishing in one of the division’s two automatic promotion spots is the primary goal.

WINNER: Glen Kamara, second left, with former Rangers teammates Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent, Calvin Bassey and Connor Goldson with the 2022 Scottish Cup. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images.

If doing so, the 28-year-old will have helped Leeds back to the big time at the first attempt, and only then, he vowed, will he be able to fathom just where such an achievement sits in his career.

Speaking to the YEP, Kamara was asked just how hard it would be to seal promotion amid an intense battle with Ipswich Town, Southampton and Leicester and where that would rank for him personally. Kamara reasoned: “It's a tough ask but hopefully we can go up, whether it be no 1 spot or no 2 spot. Where would it rank? I couldn't even tell you right now, I think in the moment I will be able to tell you that!"

Pressed on the madness of the Championship – and whether that could compare to anything he had experienced before – Kamara smiled: "No, I can't, definitely not! It's a strange one, you can't really put your finger on it. It's a different kind of league, but it's really good.

