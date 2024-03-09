Glen Kamara makes tough Leeds United admission with top-two view and Sheffield Wednesday win vow
and live on Freeview channel 276
Daniel Farke’s Whites went into Friday night’s Championship clash at Hillsborough knowing that a win would send them back into the division’s automatic promotion places and recorded a 2-0 success thanks to strikes from Patrick Bamford and Willy Gnonto.
Bamford put Leeds ahead in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time as part of an opening period in which Daniel Farke’s Whites often came under pressure from the relegation-batting Owls. Speaking post-match, midfielder Kamara admitted going toe-to-toe against Danny Rohl’s side proved a tough task, particularly in the first-half.
Kamara, though, felt his side deserved all three points, admitting his team were delighted with another victory and giving his view on whether he would be watching the rest of the weekend’s scores and fortunes of United’s automatic promotion rivals.
Ipswich would go back above Leeds with victory at Cardiff City in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off but Kamara vowed that United’s attentions would instead be on preparing for next weekend’s hosting of Millwall in the final game before the international break.
Asked by BBC Radio Leeds if he would be looking out for the other scores, Kamara declared: “We'll be training, we'll probably be at training. I'm not too sure when everyone plays. But we are just focused on us and we are just looking forward to our next game. We've just to keep it going from there.”
Pressed on how much his Whites deserved all three points at Hillsborough, Kamara reasoned: “Definitely. It was a tough game. It was always going to be tough coming here. Their home crowd is good and we are just delighted with the three points.”
On the first half in particular, Kamara declared: “Very tough. They work hard, they get behind, second balls, everything. So it was a tough game, definitely in the first half, but even the second half was tough. But we got it over the line. I felt like the goal settled us a little bit. I thought we created a few good chances over the top and stuff beforehand but we couldn't quite finish them. But we are delighted with the points."