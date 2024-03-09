Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Farke’s Whites went into Friday night’s Championship clash at Hillsborough knowing that a win would send them back into the division’s automatic promotion places and recorded a 2-0 success thanks to strikes from Patrick Bamford and Willy Gnonto.

Bamford put Leeds ahead in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time as part of an opening period in which Daniel Farke’s Whites often came under pressure from the relegation-batting Owls. Speaking post-match, midfielder Kamara admitted going toe-to-toe against Danny Rohl’s side proved a tough task, particularly in the first-half.

Kamara, though, felt his side deserved all three points, admitting his team were delighted with another victory and giving his view on whether he would be watching the rest of the weekend’s scores and fortunes of United’s automatic promotion rivals.

VERDICT: From Whites midfielder Glen Kamara, second right, pictured hugging teammate Ethan Ampadu after Leeds United's 2-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday. Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images.

Ipswich would go back above Leeds with victory at Cardiff City in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off but Kamara vowed that United’s attentions would instead be on preparing for next weekend’s hosting of Millwall in the final game before the international break.

Asked by BBC Radio Leeds if he would be looking out for the other scores, Kamara declared: “We'll be training, we'll probably be at training. I'm not too sure when everyone plays. But we are just focused on us and we are just looking forward to our next game. We've just to keep it going from there.”

Pressed on how much his Whites deserved all three points at Hillsborough, Kamara reasoned: “Definitely. It was a tough game. It was always going to be tough coming here. Their home crowd is good and we are just delighted with the three points.”

