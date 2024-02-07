Glen Kamara lays out fresh Leeds United ambition amid honest self-appraisal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glen Kamara hopes the elation of securing progression in the FA Cup can drive Leeds United on as they chase a spot in the Championship's top two. The Whites were forced to dig deep on Tuesday night as they took on Plymouth Argyle at Home Park in their FA Cup fourth round replay.

Wilfried Gnonto gave United a lead in the second half of the contest to put Daniel Farke's side in the driving seat, but as with the initial tie last month, Plymouth pegged them back to ensure the scores were level come the end of the 90 minutes. Leeds managed to stretch their legs in extra time, though, with goals coming from Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter before a late own goal from Ryan Hardie gave Leeds the 4-1 win.

It's a result that not only sets up a fifth round trip to either Chelsea or Aston Villa, it sees Leeds stretch their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight games, with five straight wins coming in the Championship. The Whites turn their attentions back to the league now ahead of this weekend, with bottom of the table Rotherham United heading to Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds will be wary of the threat Rotherham possess after being held to a draw in South Yorkshire and the long journey to Devon and back, but Kamara is keen to see Leeds build on their determined performance on the south coast by taking another step forward in the promotion race against the Millers.

"Coming away from home is always tough but we're happy with the win and we look forward to the next round," he told LUTV after the game. "We're on a run of a lot of wins right now and hopefully we can just keep that up and keep performing well. Hopefully we can keep that form and take it into the league as well."

Kamara, who set up Gnonto's opener, was making his 24th appearance for the Whites having joined in the summer from Rangers.