Glen Kamara heaps praise on the Leeds United man he bonded with 'straight away' after turnaround in fortunes
Ilia Gruev had to be patient during his first few months at Leeds United. The midfielder joined the Whites from Werder Bremen in the closing days of the summer transfer window and struggled to force his way into Daniel Farke's immediate plans.
As such, he made just one start for the Whites prior to Christmas, with his game time being limited to late appearances off the bench as Archie Gray, Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara picked up most of the minutes available in Leeds' midfield. However, since the turn of the year Gruev has been a key man for Farke with injuries elsewhere in the side providing opportunities for the Bulgaria international.
It was Pascal Strujk's injury that gave Gruev the chance to start, with Ampadu moving back to play alongside Joe Rodon and leave a hole in the middle of the park. Gruev has more than filled that void since, with his performances helping the Whites to go on an eight-game winning streak, with just one league goal conceded in that time.
Such a run has catapulted Leeds into the automatic promotion spots and with 13 games remaining in the Championship, Gruev will be keen to keep hold of his spot and help the Whites over the line in the race for promotion. Kamara, who has started Leeds' last seven league games alongside Gruev, has enjoyed watching the Bulgarian's progression over the last few months and he's taken the opportunity to heap the praise on his midfield partner.
"I’ve enjoyed it [playing with Gruev]," Kamara told The 72. "He’s a really good player, he’s worked hard. In the beginning he wasn’t playing as much but he’s really done well since he’s come in and he’s really proven how good he is as a footballer. We came in at the same time so he’s someone I interacted with straight away. He’s a nice guy and we get along."
Kamara looks set to play alongside Gruev once more this week as Leeds take on Leicester City at Elland Road in what promises to be a key game one way or another in the battle for promotion. Leeds are nine points behind the league leaders at the time of writing but they have the opportunity to peg them back to within six on Friday night and as the run-in approaches that would certainly open things up at the top.