Glen Kamara hails 'different breed' Leeds United youngster with praise for Whites trio

Whites boss Daniel Farke made three changes to his side for Friday night’s Championship derby at Sheffield Wednesday but maintained the centre midfield axis of Kamara alongside Ilia Gruev. Bulgarian international Gruev was handed his big chance after injury to Pascal Struijk led to regular starting centre-midfielder Ethan Ampadu dropping back to operate as a centre-back.

But Leeds also have what Kamara describes as a “different breed” in the mix in the shape of 17-year-old Archie Gray, a natural midfielder who is currently excelling at right-back.

Speaking after Friday night’s 1-0 win at Hillsborough, Kamara was asked about the midfielders available to boss Farke and said: “You've got Ethan filling in at centre-back, great player. Obviously Archie, don't have to speak about him! He's just a different breed, only, what 17/18. Ilia as well, really clicking well with him as well in midfield. But all of them three different kind of midfielders have got their own qualities and it works out really well."