Kalvin Phillips ahead of kick-off at Wembley. Pic: Getty

@LeeWolv A proper England player. Passion, heart, desire. Really was unsure of his and @Kalvinphillips partnership early doors but one thing I can 100% say going into tonight, I wouldn’t want anyone else playing in that 2. Gladiators. Bring it home #eng #ThreeLions @England

@rico74leeds Go on Kalvin, finish the job.

@EastStandUpper This will be Kalvin Phillips’ 15th cap for England. Still 12th in #lufc’s all-time England appearance list but now just one behind Willis Edwards and two behind Rio Ferdinand. Think I’m right in saying only Jack Charlton has played as many games in finals while with Leeds.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@ellufc leeds own kalvin phillips starts for england in the euro 2020 final. we go again, one last time.

@BarneyLUFC21 Kalvin Phillips is playing in the biggest game for our Nation in 55 years What a moment for everyone involved with him.

@MrRyanSykes @Kalvinphillips It’s probably an impossibility that you’ll see this ahead of KO, but just wanna say how proud I am of you. You’ve been sensational all season. Go out there tonight, relax and play your own game. Regardless of the result, LUFC you KP.

@LUFCLouise @Kalvinphillips I can’t even begin to tell you how proud of you I am. What a journey you’ve been on! I’ve been watching you since you signed for @LUFC when you were 14. So glad they can see how amazing you are. Dreamt last night you scored the winner! #ComeOnEngland

@jim_mot78 This time last year @Kalvinphillips hadn’t yet been promoted with @LUFC and here is playing in major final with @England.