Gjanni Alioski set to seal move to Saudi Arabia side following Leeds United exit

Alioski ended four years at Leeds this summer after his existing Whites deal expired and talks over a contract came to an end.

The two parties were unable to reach an agreement and Alioski became a free agent but the North Macedonian international is now set to sign for Al-Ahli.

News of the 29-year-old's imminent switch was announced late on Saturday evening.

SAUDI MOVE: For former Leeds United left back Gjanni Alioski. Photo by Vadim Ghirda - Pool/Getty Images.

