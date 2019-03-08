Gjanni Alioski relishing familiar full-back role under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United

Gjanni Alioski has revealed that he is relishing his new-found role at Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa but admits it is nothing new.

The 27-year-old winger has moved into the left-back position in recent months due to niggling injuries to first-choice defender Barry Douglas.

Alioski has seen an upturn in form since making the move and put it a near man of the match performance in the 4-0 demolition of West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road last weekend.

The Macedonian, though, says that despite his recent form he doesn't view himself as a full-back in United's fluid system, opting instead to believe in his own versatility across the pitch.

"I am a player that can play more positions," Alioski said of his new role.

"Now I play as a left-back but I don't see that I am a left-back. I go forward and defend. It's good with Bielsa because he likes to attack and it's not a new position for me. Many years ago when I was not so old I started to play in this position.

"Right wing, left wing, striker and in the national team I also play this position sometimes so for me it is nothing new. I know how to defend and I know it is good for me and for the team that I can attack.

"Bielsa has found a new style with me which means we can attack with one player more."

Leeds make the trip to Bristol City this weekend with Alioski once again expected to take up the full-back position at Ashton Gate confining Douglas to the bench.

Under Bielsa he is one of only two players to start every Championship game this season. Asked if he was enjoying this campaign more than any other, he replied: "When we win it is always good.

"You can enjoy it but I think this year it is like a sense for us with this coach to enjoy this season. It's been a surprise and like a gift to take it and do something. We try and we work hard so sometimes we enjoy it."