Gjanni Alioski laughs off Duracell Bunny comparisons and keeps Leeds United's celebrations a secret

Leeds United's Gjanni Alioski laughed off comparisons to a Duracell Bunny following his West Brom performance and refused to be drawn on the Whites odd celebrations of late.

The 27-year-old earned praise from Whites fans last weekend after his performance against the Baggies in the 4-0 Elland Road demolition of Darren Moore's men.

Alioski bagged the final goal in added time with a close-range finish to round of proceedings on a stunning night in LS11.

Comparisons and jokes appeared on social media afterwards about the Macedonian's stamina in his new left-back role under Marcelo Bielsa.

Asked about whether he took note of the jokes and praise online, he laughed: "Yeah, I see that they wrote something about a Duracell Bunny or that I'm still running.

"It's funny. I see it. Maybe not a Duracell Bunny!

"But when I run like that I take it in a positive sense and like a joke. I know I run too much maybe but I need to do it. And sometimes it is nice to watch but I hope it is positive."

The celebration that followed his goal added more confusion after a number of strange celebrations from United players in recent weeks.

Alioski, though, refused to be drawn on just what they were all about: "I know everyone wants to know but I want to keep this secret for my team," he smirked.