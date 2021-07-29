Gjanni Alioski finally completes switch to new club following Leeds United departure
Gjanni Alioski has finally sealed a move to a new club following his Leeds United exit.
Alioski ended four years at Leeds this summer after his existing Whites contract expired and talks over a new deal came to an end.
The two parties were unable to reach an agreement which led to Alioski's exit as the 29-year-old North Macedonian international became a free agent.
It was then widely reported on Sunday evening that Alioski had signed for Saudi Arabia side Al-Ahli but the move was not confirmed and fresh reports then emerged that talks had stalled.
But Alioski has now finally sealed his move to the Saudi side who posted a video on their official Twitter account confirming Alioski's arrival on Thursday evening.
