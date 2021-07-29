Alioski ended four years at Leeds this summer after his existing Whites contract expired and talks over a new deal came to an end.

The two parties were unable to reach an agreement which led to Alioski's exit as the 29-year-old North Macedonian international became a free agent.

It was then widely reported on Sunday evening that Alioski had signed for Saudi Arabia side Al-Ahli but the move was not confirmed and fresh reports then emerged that talks had stalled.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Alioski has now finally sealed his move to the Saudi side who posted a video on their official Twitter account confirming Alioski's arrival on Thursday evening.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

NEW CLUB: For former Leeds United left back Gjanni Alioski who has now finally signed for Saudi Arabia outfit Al-Ahli Saudi FC. Photo by Piroshka van de Wouw - Pool/Getty Images.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.