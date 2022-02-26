“Give Joffy a chance!” - Leeds United fans react to starting XI ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash
Leeds United host Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road this afternoon.
Leeds United are hoping to cause an upset today following their defeat to Liverpool midweek.
The Whites are moving closer to the relegation zone following a string of poor results and are in need of a win against Tottenham, who also visit Elland Road off the back of a disappointing loss to Burnley.
Marcelo Bielsa makes two changes this afternoon, with Robin Koch and Diego Llorente returning to the starting line-up, while Rodrigo and Mateusz Klich drop to the bench.
With less than an hour till kick off Whites fans have been reacting to today’s team news.