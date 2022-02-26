“Give Joffy a chance!” - Leeds United fans react to starting XI ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash

Leeds United host Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road this afternoon.

By Molly Burke
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 11:55 am

Leeds United are hoping to cause an upset today following their defeat to Liverpool midweek.

The Whites are moving closer to the relegation zone following a string of poor results and are in need of a win against Tottenham, who also visit Elland Road off the back of a disappointing loss to Burnley.

Marcelo Bielsa makes two changes this afternoon, with Robin Koch and Diego Llorente returning to the starting line-up, while Rodrigo and Mateusz Klich drop to the bench.

With less than an hour till kick off Whites fans have been reacting to today’s team news.

