'Give Jack Clarke a chance' Leeds United fans react as Patrick Bamford is ruled out for four months

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has been ruled out for four months after suffering a PCL injury during Friday's U23s tie against Bristol City.

Bamford, who joined from Middlesbrough in the summer, did not start in any of Leeds' opening six Championship fixtures, leaving him slightly short of match fitness.

This led to the 25-year-old being included in the Whites' U23s squad against Bristol City last week but the decision has come back to haunt Marcelo Bielsa's side who will now be without the striker until the new year.

Hundreds of Leeds fans have reacted to the news on social media, with some calling for their young guns to be given a chance, in particular, Jack Clarke.

Gareth Whitaker‏ @gwhitaker137: Give Jack Clarke a chance

Darren Barker‏ @darrenbarker27: Let's get Jack Clarke promoted from academy

Ryan John‏ @ryanjohnd83: We have Roofe, Clarke Edmondson and Roberts. Experience shining through. One door closes another opens. These lads need to be given a chance, this is it!

Nigel Stanley‏ @nigelLUFC: Devastating news for Patrick Bamford. Some of our exciting young players will have to step up to the mark

READ MORE: Huge blow for Leeds United as Patrick Bamford faces four months out

Anders Lagerfjärd‏ @jalager: Absolute bummer this is! Hang in there Patrick and come back stronger by winter time. Meanwhile Roberts, Clarke and Edmondson should all be in contention should Roofe (god forbid!) need changing out. #lufc

Aaron‏ @aarons1308: Why did we waste him on a U23’s game?

Denver Pinto‏ @dennuboy: Heartbreak for the young man... I am sure he will bounce back from this. Get well soon Patrick

Donna@LS11‏ @DonnaL75: Aw no, gutted for him and us! Good luck with your recovery Patrick, see you in the new year. Chance for the young'uns now. MOT

READ MORE: 'Leeds United is a really difficult game' says Millwall boss Neil Harris

Rudi Gerhard Rakner‏ @BergenWhites: Okay Roofieboy, now it’s up to you

Parkin Scrotes‏ @parkinscroat: Worst September 11th ever this.