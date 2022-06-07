Gareth Southgate's side will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing result in Budapest on Saturday, when the Three Lions fell to a 1-0 defeat to a side that haven't beaten them in sixty years.

The Hungary defeat was decided by a controversial penalty conceded by Chelsea defender Reece James but England failed to produce a performance that could justify too many complaints.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his pre-match press conference on Monday, Southgate described the Germany clash as a "brilliant test of where we are" as the England boss considers his strongest team ahead of this winter's Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Here's what you need to know about Tuesday's game:

What time is kick-off?

Germany v England will kick off at 7.45pm on Tuesday June 7.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Pic: Justin Tallis.

Is it on TV?

You can watch Germany v England for free (if you have a TV licence) on Channel 4, where coverage will begin at 7pm.

Who will play for England?

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips' contribution was limited to an 11-minute second-half cameo against Hungary after missing out altogether on the March friendlies as he recovered from a hamstring injury. As Southgate contemplates his defensive options, the memory of England's increased threat following the late introduction of the Yorkshire Pirlo may sway Southgate.

England manager Gareth Southgate. Pic: Michael Regan.

Phil Foden is out of action as he is still unwell with a covid infection while Raheem Sterling could be involved in Munich after recovering from his own positive test.

Leicester City's James Justin is unlikely to feature after a calf issue cut his debut short at half time against Hungary on Saturday, but Southgate revealed on Monday that Marc Guehi is available again after arriving at the England camp carrying an injury.

What happened last time the teams met?

England knocked Germany out of the EURO 2020 tournament when the teams last met in June 2021.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring England's second goal against Germany in their 2-0 EURO 2020 win. Pic: Catherine Ivill.

The Three Lions worked the ball wonderfully to Raheem Sterling for the Manchester City striker to give England the lead in the 75th minute.

A mistake handed Thomas Müller a gilt-edged chance to equalise for Germany but, with just Jordan Pickford to beat, the attacker fired wide.

With five minutes to play, Harry Kane doubled the hosts lead to the delight of the Wembley crowd.