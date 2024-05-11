Georginio Rutter provides own take on play-offs, autos failure and Leeds United's 'plan B'
Georginio Rutter has provided his thoughts on a first taste of the play-offs and opened up on Leeds United’s ‘plan B’.
Record signing Rutter has experienced a first season of Championship football having joined Leeds as the club battled unsuccessfully against Premier League relegation last term.
The quest for an immediate return to the country’s top flight now rests on the play-offs in which third-placed finishers Leeds will face sixth-placed finishers Norwich City in the semi-finals.
For Rutter, that means a first experience of the Championship will now be followed by another first of the play-offs but the Frenchman says he is excited by the challenge and determined to make the most of a United ‘plan B’.
Rutter told LUTV: "We didn't get direct promotion so it's a bit disappointing. But we have to be ready for the play-offs and the mood here in the team is working because we have to improve and we have to go to Norwich to take something special like a win and we are going to do everything to go to Wembley.
"It's like a plan B. We wanted to go directly to the Premier League but it's gone the other way and so we are going to try everything this way for the play-offs and we are ready.
"We know what we can do, we know the strength of the team, we are a good team, good guys, good lads and I think we are very very focused for this game on Sunday.
"We know Norwich, we have played against them two times so we know a bit like how they play and we are focused this week on the tactics a bit against them because we know we conceded two goals there away but it was a clean sheet at home so we are focused on the team, on Norwich, and we have worked good this week so we are focused on the tactics."
Asked how he was feeling individually upon facing the play-offs for the first time, Rutter declared: "I am a bit excited because I like this type of game and I think the team as well. We trained good this week and with the weather it is better so everybody is focused and ready."
