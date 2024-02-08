Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Georginio Rutter has been enthused by the turn around he has seen in Wilfried Gnonto's Leeds United form of late. Gnonto has had a difficult season at Elland Road with his impact being severely limited after struggling to convince Daniel Farke that he deserves a spot in his starting XI.

As such, the Italian, who according to reports last month is in talks about a new contract with the Whites, bagged just one goal in 24 outings in all competitions prior to last week's clash at Bristol City. However, Gnonto started in that game at Ashton Gate and rewarded Farke for his faith by scoring the only goal of the game.

The 20-year-old built on that by putting Leeds 1-0 up in their FA Cup fourth round replay against Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night. As such, with Dan James still working his way back to full fitness after missing Leeds' last two, Gnonto may well be the man preferred to start Saturday's Championship outing against Rotherham United and with his confidence soaring, he'll have high hopes of getting himself on the scoresheet once more.

Rutter knows all about how difficult it can be for a player who is struggling to make his mark after last season and for that reason, the Frenchman is delighted to see his teammate bounce back in such formidable fashion.

“I am very happy for him because when a player is without confidence it is hard, I know that," he told BBC Radio Leeds after the win at Plymouth. "I am very happy for him, last time he did a very good job, scored for the confidence.

“Today again and hopefully he continues in this way because he is a good player and we know the potential. Everybody is happy for Willy.”

