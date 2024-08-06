Georginio Rutter has made a ‘difficult’ Leeds United admission – but with a 'better' Whites view ahead of the new Championship campaign.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Record signing Rutter is approaching his second full season with Leeds which was one game away from being in the Premier League given the right result in May’s play-off final against Southampton. Leeds, though, who missed out on automatic promotion despite amassing 90 points, instead suffered a 1-0 reverse which again has Rutter and his Whites approaching Championship football for the 2024-25 campaign.

Speaking to LUTV after Saturday’s final pre-season friendly victory against Valencia, Rutter admitted last season’s ending was initially difficult to deal with as he assessed the mood in camp ahead of Saturday’s Championship opener at home to newly-promoted Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rutter, though, who bagged a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 2-1 win against Valencia, has declared that Leeds have now returned as a “better” model and hailed the squad atmosphere ahead of the new season promotion bid.

LET'S GO! The trademark message from Leeds United star Georginio Rutter, right, pictured with Mateo Joseph, ahead of the new Championship campaign. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Speaking to LUTV, Rutter was asked about the mood in camp and admitted: “I think it was difficult at the beginning because last year was not like what we wanted. So this season we have come back stronger and the atmosphere is very good. You can see that on the pitch, the atmosphere is very good."

Sizing up the start of the new season at home to Portsmouth – and reflecting on a pre-season which has featured four wins out of four – Rutter declared: “We have to be ready. We have trained hard for three weeks/maybe one month now. We train and we play the game like this (against Valencia) to be ready against Portsmouth.

“The pre-season is important every time. We have to be focused and concentrated for the Championship because it's coming soon so when we play like this in pre-season I think we are ready for the Championship. Let's go.”