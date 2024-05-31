Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Georginio Rutter had a good chance of a pick-me-up after Sunday’s play-off final defeat.

Leeds United striker Georginio Rutter saw a chance for a welcome boost end in frustration on Friday but with more promise for the future.

Rutter’s interest in horse-racing has become well documented of late and the Frenchman acquired the David O’Meara-trained eight-year-old miler Bopedro at the start of the year.

In his fifth run for Rutter, Bopedro stayed on strongly to take third in a Class 2 handicap at York earlier this month, a run which led to him being among the market leaders at 9-1 for Friday’s wide open 15-runner Trustrader Handicap at Epsom on Oaks day.

Despite a wide draw, jockey Jason Watson managed to get Bopedro a decent position six horses back on the rail and asked his mount to close entering the home straight. Bopedro again stayed on but this time had to settle for a seventh-placed finish as he negotiated traffic up the run in.