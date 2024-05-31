Georginio Rutter frustration in chance of pick-me-up for Leeds United striker on big stage
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds United striker Georginio Rutter saw a chance for a welcome boost end in frustration on Friday but with more promise for the future.
Rutter’s interest in horse-racing has become well documented of late and the Frenchman acquired the David O’Meara-trained eight-year-old miler Bopedro at the start of the year.
In his fifth run for Rutter, Bopedro stayed on strongly to take third in a Class 2 handicap at York earlier this month, a run which led to him being among the market leaders at 9-1 for Friday’s wide open 15-runner Trustrader Handicap at Epsom on Oaks day.
Despite a wide draw, jockey Jason Watson managed to get Bopedro a decent position six horses back on the rail and asked his mount to close entering the home straight. Bopedro again stayed on but this time had to settle for a seventh-placed finish as he negotiated traffic up the run in.
Nevertheless, the eight-year-old is clearly knocking on the door from his current mark and Rutter’s horse holds an entry at Royal Ascot next month in the Royal Hunt Cup.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.