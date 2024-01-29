Genoa boss provides Djed Spence verdict as ex-Leeds United loanee hooked at half-time
Djed Spence joined Genoa earlier this month after spending the first half of the season at Leeds United
Former Leeds United loanee Djed Spence was hooked at half-time on Sunday by Genoa boss Alberto Gilardino. After seeing his time with Leeds cut short, Spence joined up with Genoa on loan from Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month with his debut coming last week.
Spence fared relatively well in his first performance with the Serie A outfit and came in for praise from his manager after playing his part in the win over Salernitana. As such, the full-back kept his spot to make a full home debut against Lecce, who Genoa played host to over the weekend.
Gilardino's side won the game 2-1, but it's fair to say his Stadio Luigi Ferraris bow didn't quite go as planned. With Genoa trailing 1-0 at the break, the manager made the decision to take Spence off with former Whites forward Caleb Ekuban coming on his place and eventually score the winner.
Ultimately, given they won the game, Gilardino's decision proved to be the right call and it now prompts questions about the Englishman's standing within the group as the campaign progresses. Gilardino was asked about Spence and Morten Thorsby, who was also withdrawn at the interval, after the game and he was quick to explain his decision was based on tactics rather than their individual performances.
"Both Spence and Thorsby were not changed because they were working badly but it was my desire to change tactically," he said, as per Tutto Mercato Web. "He has great leg quality and when he has the chance to attack a space he must do it with vehemence and speed. It takes patience and calm to this player who has great qualities. Thorsby is a great professional, they weren't doing badly but it was a tactical change."
After a difficult couple of seasons, Spence will be keen to make a success of his latest loan as he strives to get his career back on track and send a message to Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, who has not included the full-back in his plans.