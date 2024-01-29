The ex-Celtic youngster has 18 months left on his Elland Road deal.

Leeds United have entered the final few days of the transfer window and all eyes are on incomings with the club thought to be keen on adding to Daniel Farke's squad. However, there's a chance that more players could leave before the February 1 deadline, particularly those youngsters with ambitions of picking up more minutes over the second half of the season.

The Whites have already allowed Darko Gyabi, Jeremiah Mullen and Lewis Bate to leave on loan this month, but more could go out in pursuit of game time. Here's five Leeds United youngsters who would benefit from a late January loan switch.

Joe Gelhardt

Daniel Farke may confirmed that Joe Gelhardt is unlikely to leave Elland Road on loan this month, but the striker simply isn't getting the game time he needs in order to progress as a youngster. So far this season, Gelhardt has made just six Championship appearances for the Whites with his last outing coming in December against Coventry City. That five minute run out off the bench was his first in three months after failing to convince Farke that he deserves a spot in his matchday squad for much of the season.

It's fair to assume that opportunities will be few and far between for the forward over the remaining three months of the campaign, then, particularly given Mateo Joseph has jumped ahead of him in the pecking order of late. The 21-year-old needs minutes if he's to progress and rediscover the confidence he possessed when he burst onto the scene a couple of years back and a loan with the right club would certainly give him that opportunity. He hasn't been short of potential suitors this month, either, with options out there should the German have a change of heart.

Sean McGurk

McGurk's sparkling performances in the Under-21s this season prove that the winger is ready to take the next step in his fledgling career. However, given the competition ahead of him in the pecking order, he hasn't had a sniff of first-team action under Farke and it seems he will have to leave on loan if he is to make a senior bow this season.

The winger is out of contract at the end of the current season and that will surely be on his mind as he pushes for the opportunity to prove himself in the senior game.

Leo Hjelde

Like Gelhardt, Hjelde did see game time at the start of the campaign and he was even included in Farke's first competitive XI in charge of the club, as Leeds took on Cardiff City on the opening day of the season. But, he was replaced at half-time in that game and he met the same fate a few days later in the Carabao Cup against Shrewsbury Town as he struggled to make the right impression.

He's had just one more run out in the cup since this season with the rest of his game time coming at youth level. Sunderland have been linked with a loan move for the Norwegian and while Leeds may be somewhat reluctant to strengthen a direct promotion rival, it would seemingly give him a better chance of picking up the minutes he craves.

Kris Moore

The defender came close to joining Hibernian earlier this month and even travelled with the Scottish outfit on their warm weather training camp to Dubai. However, Hibs decided not to loan the U21s skipper and he was sent back to Thorp Arch, where he remains.

It's clear, then, that Leeds are willing to let Moore, who penned a new deal with the club last summer, leave on loan this month and minutes at a first-team level will surely be instrumental when it comes to him taking the next step in his career. Jeremiah Mullen joined Inverness last week and Moore will be desperate for the same opportunity.

Charlie Allen

Allen finds himself very much in the same boat as Sean McGurk, it seems. The Northern Ireland U21 international is some way below Farke's first-team picture despite his eye catching showings at youth level this season and he must be desperate for a chance to prove himself somehow, particularly given he has entered the last six months of his Elland Road contract