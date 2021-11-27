Gary Speed: 23 pictures of a Leeds United legend’s decorated career in white

Elland Road will never forget his name.

After joining Leeds United as a schoolboy, Gary Speed’s performances for the youth side soon caught the eye of Howard Wilkinson following the manager’s arrival at the club in 1988.

The Whites boss handed 19-year-old Speed his senior debut in a goalless draw against Oldham Athletic in May 1989 and, the following season, the young player contributed to Leeds’ return to the top flight as Wilko’s men won the 1990 Second Division title.

When the Whites became Champions of England two years later, Speed’s performances of the 1991/1992 were deemed worthy of a player of the season nod by Wilkinson after the 22-year-old featured in all but one game in Leeds’ Championship season.

Before departing Elland Road in 1996, Speed bagged 57 goals in 312 appearances for the Whites but now, the Welshman is remembered for his kindness and leadership alongside his sporting prowess.

Here are 23 pictures from across his impressive Leeds United career.

1. Remembering Speed Speed draws the Whites level at Goodison Park in the fourth round of the League Cup in December 1991. Leeds completed the turnaround and advanced to the next stage of the competition with a 4-1 win.

2. Remembering Speed Speed challenges Peter Butler in a goalless draw with West Ham at the Boleyn Ground in August 20 1994.

3. Remembering Speed Speed on the mic at Leeds United's Championship parade in 1992.

4. Remebering Speed Speed chases down Arsenal's Lee Dixon in a goalless draw at Highbury Stadium on January 27 1991.