Gary Lineker salutes Leeds United after 'bonkers' Aston Villa offering
Gary Lineker has saluted Leeds United after Wednesday night's epic draw at Aston Villa.
A breathless encounter at Villa Park featured six goals, end to end football and 28 attempts, 16 of which were from Marcelo Bielsa's visitors.
In the end, Villa and Leeds had to settle for a point apiece, a Dan James strike putting United ahead only for Villa to race into a 3-1 lead via a Philippe Coutinho strike before a Jacob Ramsey brace.
James then made it 3-2 when heading home in first-half stoppage time and United's Diego Llorente bagged the game's sixth goal when netting from a corner in the 63rd minute.
"It's all a bit bonkers at Villa Park," wrote Lineker on his Twitter page.
"Classic LUFC game."
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get exclusive content. Click HERE to subscribe.