Gary Lineker salutes Leeds United after 'bonkers' Aston Villa offering

A breathless encounter at Villa Park featured six goals, end to end football and 28 attempts, 16 of which were from Marcelo Bielsa's visitors.

In the end, Villa and Leeds had to settle for a point apiece, a Dan James strike putting United ahead only for Villa to race into a 3-1 lead via a Philippe Coutinho strike before a Jacob Ramsey brace.

James then made it 3-2 when heading home in first-half stoppage time and United's Diego Llorente bagged the game's sixth goal when netting from a corner in the 63rd minute.

MAYHEM: Leeds United's Dan James converts the fifth goal within one half of football in Wednesday night's 3-3 draw at Villa Park. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images.

"It's all a bit bonkers at Villa Park," wrote Lineker on his Twitter page.

"Classic LUFC game."