Famed Leicester City fan Gary Lineker has rejected claims his side are 'choking' as Leeds United continue to gain ground on the Foxes, but he admits things are getting 'tense'. Leeds themselves suffered a setback over the weekend, drawing with Huddersfield Town away from home, but they still gained ground on leaders Leicester, now within five points.

The Foxes once looked as though they would run away with the Championship title, and they still might, but struggling to stay in the top half of the form table, they must turn their form around quickly if they want to avoid finding themselves battling for automatic promotion in general, rather than solely the title.

Leeds will prioritise a automatic promotion of any kind, desperate to return to the Premier League, but they will also believe they have a genuine shot at the title, given the ground they have gained on the stuttering Foxes over recent weeks. In the meantime, Leicester fans may be getting nervous amid another suprise defeat over the weekend - this time to strugglers QPR.

Famed Leicester fan Lineker has addressed those nerves, calling for calm heads as the run-in comes into focus. "It's a bit squeaky bum time now that we've lost three on the bounce in the league. We've been a bit unfortunate.", he said on the Rest is Football podcast.