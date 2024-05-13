Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are potentially just 90 minutes away from an appearance at Wembley Stadium

Gary Lineker is backing Leeds United and Southampton to go to head to head in the Championship play-off final later this month. The Whites played out a goalless draw with Norwich City in the first leg of their semi-final on Sunday afternoon in a cagey and guarded contest.

The stalemate piles the pressure on Thursday's second leg at Elland Road, where one goal either way could potentially settle the tie, with the winner progressing to Wembley Stadium and the loser seeing their hopes of promotion ended. Southampton and West Bromwich Albion played out a 0-0 draw at The Hawthorns, too, in the other semi-final ahead of Friday's decider on the south coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both ties hang in the balance, then, but after seeing his beloved Leicester City pip Leeds to automatic promotion in the final weeks of the regular season, Lineker believes the Whites will be able to do enough on home soil and move a step closer to promotion this week.

“Who is going to go through in the Championship play-offs?," Lineker asked while speaking on The Rest is Football podcast. "Whoever scores a goal I would say. They're always a bit cautious in the first legs but I suspect it might be Leeds and Southampton - I thought they were good results for those two sides!

He added: "They were two typically hard-fought games that both ended goalless. Both games were pretty turgid. Southampton and West Brom got a little bit lively towards the end but there weren’t many chances and it was all cautious."

The all or nothing nature of the semi-final second leg should mean they are a little more entertaining at least as the four teams battle it out to claim the last available spot in next year's Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Shearer and Micah Richards also gave their promotion predictions on the podcast, with Shearer, a former Southampton player addressing his old side’s showing in the West Midlands: "I said Southampton, didn’t I? It was a good result for them, zip zip away at West Brom so I fancy Southampton to get through."

Get a personalised Leeds United news round-up, as well as breaking news, when you sign up for our free Leeds United newsletter email.

However, former Manchester City and Aston Villa defender Richards, who grew up in Leeds, added: “Leeds. I’m sticking with Leeds.”

As mentioned above, Leicester made sure of their spot in the top flight last month and managed to get their hands on the title in the penultimate game of the season with a win over Preston North End. They'll be joined by Ipswich Town in the Premier League, with Kieran McKenna's side making a habit of defying the odds to claim second place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad