Gareth Southgate reveals team news as Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips and England await Hungary

The Three Lions will take on hosts Hungary in a 5pm kick-off on Saturday evening in the first instalment of four Nations League games in 11 days.

England face Germany in Munich next Tuesday evening before returning for back-to-back home games against Italy next Saturday night and Hungary the following Tuesday evening.

Southgate has revealed that he will be without Fikayo Tomori, Marc Guehi, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling for tomorrow's Nations League opener but Whites star Phillips is one of the England manager's fully fit options for centre midfield.

FULLY FIT: Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips, centre, gets away from England team mate Harry Maguire, right, during Three Lions training at St George's Park this week. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was not included in the current squad after a long season but Southgate has Phillips, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher and James Ward-Prowse competing as options for the middle of the park.

"Fikayo and Marc Guehi both arrived with injuries but they are progressing well," said Southgate at his pre-match press conference.

"They won't be involved in tomorrow's game, there's a chance for some involvement against Germany but then they should be fine for the games from there on.

"Phil Foden unfortunately has tested positive for Covid so he has had to leave. Hopefully he will be able to meet up when we get back from Germany.