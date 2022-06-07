Phillips had to settle with a place on the bench and a late substitute appearance as the Three Lions lost 1-0 to Hungary away from home on Saturday, but Southgate has made changes for the Allianz Arena meeting with Germany and included the Leeds man in the starting XI.

Southgate has plumped for Phillips and West Ham United star Declan Rice in the middle of the park, after fielding Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham there at the weekend.

This evening's appearance in Munich will hand Phillips his 21st international cap, all of which have come in the last two years. Southgate was well aware of the Leeds lad due to his emergence as a dominant force in the Championship under Marcelo Bielsa and considered calling him up even before the Whites secured Premier League football. Once they did, Phillips joined the Three Lions and kicked a ball for England before he did for Leeds in the top flight.

His debut season at international level cemented a role in Southgate's midfield ahead of the Euro 2020 tournament, in which Phillips played all but 25 minutes of England's run to the final. The reward for his efforts, including the covering of incredible 83km during the major championships, was England's Player of the Year award.

The 2021/22 season has been a frustrating one for Phillips, who tore his hamstring in December and missed four months of action as Leeds struggled to keep their heads above water in the Premier League. His return to action towards the end of the season, under a new manager in Jesse Marsch, helped the Whites to pick up just enough points to pip Burnley to 17th place and safety.

His club future has been the subject of speculation for months, due partly to the lack of agreement on a new contract and reports suggesting Manchester City see him as a potential replacement for the outgoing Fernandinho, but Leeds are confident they can tie Phillips down to an extended deal this summer.