Gareth Southgate makes one change as Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips and England eye Euro 2020 final

Phillips was the only England outfield player to feature in every minute of all three of England's European Championships group stage games and the 25-year-old also played the full duration of the last 16 victory against Germany in which the Whites ace was booked.

Phillips then started the quarter-final clash against Ukraine and was taken off in the second half to avoid another yellow card which would have led to the Leeds midfielder being suspended for the semi-final.

But the yellow card count is now wiped clean and Phillips once again lines up alongside West Ham's Declan Rice in midfield.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has made just the one change to his side as the fit again Bukayo Saka replaces Jadon Sancho as part of the front line supporting striker Harry Kane.

Victory would seal a place in Sunday's final at Wembley against Italy and England's first final at a major international tournament since winning the World Cup back in 1966.

Leeds United's England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images.

