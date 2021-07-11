Southgate is set to recall Kieran Tripper to the XI and field three centre backs as Bukayo Saka drops to the bench.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips will start in centre midfield alongside Declan Rice and the duo will be behind a front three of Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

But Southgate is set to line up with a back three for only the second time during Euro 2020 which will see Harry Maguire, John Stones and Kyle Walker form the centre-back axis.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SET TO START: Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips. Photo by Justin Tallis - Pool/Getty Images.

The recalled Trippier and Luke Shaw will then operate as wing backs in front of Jordan Pickford in goal.

The team news was leaked by a national newspaper report today and has been confirmed by Sky Sports.

Expected England team to face Italy: Pickford, Shaw, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Rice, Phillips, Mount, Sterling, Kane.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.