The midfielder sustained a severe dead leg early on in the Three Lions' draw with Germany last Tuesday but recovered sufficiently to come off the bench with 25 minutes remaining in the goalless stalemate with Italy on Saturday.

Phillips came through that appearance, his 22nd for England, unscathed and took part in training on Monday along with the rest of Gareth Southgate's squad.

The England boss was hoping to have all of his options open to him when he sends them out to face Hungary at Molineux tomorrow night.

"Got to be checked post training, one or two bumps and bruises so we'll assess over the rest of the day but everyone was on the training pitch so that was definitely a good sign," he said on Monday afternoon.

Southgate is using this block of four post-season Nations League fixtures to look at players and help form decisions that will finalise his thinking for November's World Cup squad selection.

He also wants three points against Hungary, however, after the June 4 defeat at Puskás Aréna Park in Budapest.

"Win the game first of all," he said.

FIT AGAIN - Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been in training ready for England's home game against Hungary on Tuesday night. Pic: Getty

"But as you're aware throughout this period I have several different objectives that I'm trying to achieve. We have players who are fresh, that could be important, the squad is important. There's definitely some things we want and need to see. We've got a different sort of tactical challenge. Every team in the group and lots of teams around Europe are finding it difficult against Hungary, they're a good side.