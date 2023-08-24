Game changer: The rank that new Leeds United signing is expected to take in Championship charts

Piroe has left South Wales after two seasons with the Swans, in which he netted 42 league goals and put pen to paper on a long-term deal with Leeds. The 24-year-old has been one of the Championship’s most sought-after players this summer and with one year remaining on his Swansea deal, Leeds have parted with a fee north of £10 million for the Dutchman’s services. Here is where United’s new Dutch forward features in the current Championship scorer betting in reverse order of the top 14.