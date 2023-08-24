Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Game changer: The rank that new Leeds United signing is expected to take in Championship charts

Leeds United have significantly bolstered their attacking ranks by signing striker Joel Piroe from Swansea City and the 24-year-old is expected to take high rank in the division’s goals charts.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 24th Aug 2023, 22:30 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 22:55 BST

Piroe has left South Wales after two seasons with the Swans, in which he netted 42 league goals and put pen to paper on a long-term deal with Leeds. The 24-year-old has been one of the Championship’s most sought-after players this summer and with one year remaining on his Swansea deal, Leeds have parted with a fee north of £10 million for the Dutchman’s services. Here is where United’s new Dutch forward features in the current Championship scorer betting in reverse order of the top 14.

Odds: 33-1.

1. Ross Stewart (Sunderland)

Odds: 33-1. Photo: Stu Forster

Odds: 33-1.

2. Vakoun Bayo (Watford)

Odds: 33-1. Photo: Marc Atkins

Odds: 33-1.

3. Jerry Yates (Swansea City)

Odds: 33-1. Photo: Cameron Howard

Odds: 33-1.

4. Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City)

Odds: 33-1. Photo: Tony Marshall

